PORTLAND, Ore. — Fireworks started a fire that quickly damaged two homes in Southeast Portland on Saturday night, fire investigators said.

The fireworks landed in dry grass and flames raced toward a house near Southeast Flavel Street and 52nd Avenue. A gas line broke and flames shot toward the house next door. Both homes were significantly damaged.

“We have an incredibly dry situation with our vegetation right now,” said Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire and Rescue. “This stuff is very susceptible to any kind of ignition source and certainly fireworks that are not legal right now would be a source of ignition for that kind of fire.”

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators don’t yet know who lit the fireworks.

