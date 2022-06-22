Fireworks banned in Portland, Vancouver this Fourth of July

Certain fireworks will be allowed in Beaverton and Salem. The city of Gresham still hasn't decided whether to allow fireworks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't.

For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.

Regardless of where they're banned, dozens of firework stands will open across the region this month.

Greg Walsh, emergency manager for the City of Salem, said residents should not only know where they're banned but which types are legal and which are not.

"Fireworks that are legal are ones that are sparklers and the on-the-ground ones," Walsh said. "Anything that leaves the ground is illegal — bottle rockets and Roman candles.

Walsh has some tips on how to set off fireworks safely, and it starts with picking a spot away from any flammable vegetation or materials.

"Please make sure you have some water on hand to put out anything if it does get out of hand," Walsh said. "Also please be aware of children. A lot of children get injured when using fireworks."

Even though fireworks are banned in the city of Vancouver, certain areas of rural Clark County do allow them.

Gene Marlow, owner of Mean Gene Fireworks, said he's expecting a large turnout when they open June 28.

"Last year, as you may know, we had this really hot dry weather," Marlow said. "We were only allowed to open for a day then they shut us down. So most people didn't get a Fourth of July last year."