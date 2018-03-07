PORTLAND, Ore. – For the past few nights, Donna Schreiner and her golden retriever Buddy have not been able to get much sleep. Loud booms from illegal fireworks near Gabriel Park are keeping them up.

“Big booms, big booms, I couldn't see them, but I could hear them and it was close enough that you do feel that vibration in the house, my dog was frantic,” Shreiner explained.

Cyndi Sidles also lives near Gabriel Park. She said she and her dog are experiencing the same problem. Sidles’ dog also has severe anxiety from fireworks.

“We have to sit in the garage in the car,” Sidles said. “It's our little safe place and we just have to huddle there together while they're going on.”

Both neighbors said this seems to happen in their neighborhood every year, but for some reason, this year is worse than usual.

“Much worse, much longer, much later at night, and it's intermittent,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said she reported the problem to police, but was told they do not have enough resources to respond to every call.

Portland Park Rangers said they do patrol the parks looking for firework activity, but mostly monitor sport courts that could be permanently damaged. Park rangers also do not typically work past 12:30 a.m., so it is up to Portland police or Portland fire to respond to firework calls in the middle of the night.

There is also a neighborhood association for the area surrounding Gabriel Park, but it does not currently have a neighborhood watch group.

Starting Monday night, Portland Fire said they are ramping up firework patrols. Fire inspectors will be paired with police to respond to firework calls specifically throughout the city. Firefighters said they have already received several calls this year and are bracing for a busy few days ahead.

“Yesterday alone we saw four wildland brush fires inside the City of Portland,” Louisa Jones with Portland Fire explained. “The risk is very real and we want to let people know that right out of the gate. You are going to set fires if you use illegal fireworks.”

Portland fire estimates the damage each year from fireworks costs anywhere from $30,000 to $120,000.

If you get caught with illegal fireworks, the fine is $500 and jumps to $1,000 if the fireworks threaten a person or building. If you start a fire, Portland Fire saysyou are on the hook for the cost of damages, as well as, the cost of first responders called to the scene.

If you are experiencing the same illegal firework problem as neighbors near Gabriel Park, call 503-823-3333 to report it. Portland Fire also said if you can safely take a video of what is happening, that helps them build evidence to issue a citation.

