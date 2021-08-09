The latest on fires burning in Oregon, SE Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — PORTLAND, Ore. — There are a number of wildfires burning in Oregon and Southern Washington. The region saw an earlier-than-usual start to the season due to the dry conditions and record-setting late-June heat that is complicating firefighting efforts and causing some fires to spread rapidly. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained is listed.
Oregon
Jack Fire
- Location: Umpqua National Forest, north of State Highway 138 and east of Forest Road 4713 (Jack Creek Road)
- Acreage: 23,788
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: July 5
- Containment: 54%
- Closures: There are Umpqua National Forest closure orders in effect. The full closure order and map can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/umpqua and on the Jack Fire Facebook page. For up-to-date closure info click here.
- Evacuation information: For the latest evacuation information, please visit the Douglas County Sheriff's Office interactive evacuation map.
- More info: Visit the Jack Fire information page on Facebook.
Black Butte Fire
- Location: Eight miles NE of Antelope Lookout
- Acreage: 11,693
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: August 3
- Containment: 0%
- Closures: There are updated closure orders for the Big Creek Campground on the Malheur National Forest as of August 8, 2021.
- Evacuation information: None at this time
- More info: Go to the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur or follow on Facebook for the latest info on closures and more.
Middle Fork Complex
- Location: Nine miles north of Oakridge, Ore.
- Acreage: 3,703
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: August 1
- Containment: 10%
- Closures: Some National Forest System lands near the Middle Fork Complex fires are temporarily closed to provide for public safety. Please be sure to check current conditions before planning your trip to the Willamette National Forest. For more information visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/fire/?cid=fseprd552029.
- Evacuation information: Level 1 –BE READY – evacuation notice due to the nearby Kwis Fire for the following areas: High Prairie, Fish Hatchery, Oakridge north of Roberts Road, and Oakridge east of Salmon Creek.
- More info: The complex includes the Packard, Windfall, Symbol Rock, Devi's Canyon, Larison Cove, Way, Warble, and Journey Fires.
Skyline Ridge Complex
- Location: Five miles east of Canyonville, Ore.
- Acreage: 2,418
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: August 1
- Containment: 14%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: As a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Green or Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation advisory for residences in the area north of Poole Creek Fire. This includes an area south of the South Umpqua River along Tiller Trail Highway including all addresses on Ferguson Lane and Moore Ranch Road.
For the latest closure information for the Skyline Ridge Complex fire, click here.
- More info: The complex includes a number of small fires as well as the Poole Creek Fire, O'Shea Creek Fire, Sweat Creek, and Ike Butte.
Rough Patch Complex
- Location: Calapooya Divide in the Calapooya Mountains, between the Willamette River drainage and the Umpqua River drainage.
- Acreage: 2,193
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 29
- Containment: 3%
- Closures: The Umpqua and Willamette National Forests have closed Steamboat Campground, Steamboat Falls Campground, Canton Creek Campground, Musick Guard Station and Mineral Campground.
- Evacuation information: None listed
- More info: The Rough Patch Complex consists of 19 fires north of Glide, Ore.
Sunset Valley Fire
- Location: Wasco County
- Acreage: 987
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 1
- Containment: 42%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: None listed
- More info:
Devil's Knob Complex
- Location: Beaver Creek area
- Acreage: 2,401
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 1
- Containment: 5%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office has determined the following homes will remain under a Level 3 “GO!” Evacuation Notice: All homes on Upper Cow Creek Road with addresses starting at 20039 through 20700, and three residences in the Burnt Creek area. Level 3 “GO!” means: LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! The following homes will remain under a Level 2 “Be Set” Notice: All homes on Upper Cow Creek Road with addresses starting at 18300-20000. Level 2 “Be SET” means: YOU MUST PREPARE TO LEAVE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE. An interactive evacuation map can be found at www.dcso.com/evacuations.
- More info: Devil's Knob Complex consists of 40-plus lightning-caused fires.
Bruler Fire
- Location: Near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, approximately 8 miles south of Detroit Lake.
- Acreage: 195
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 12
- Containment: 75%
- Closures: A large closure area has been established to maintain firefighters and public safety. This closure encompasses large portions of Forest Service lands south of Detroit Lake, west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 20. The closure also includes the Middle Santiam Wilderness, Daly Lake, Tule Lake and the trail network known as the Old Cascade Crest trail system. The closure is posted to the Willamette National Forest webpage. A Bureau of Land Management closure area is also in place for lands along the Quartzville Scenic Byway/Quartzville road including Yellowbottom Campground, Old Miner’s Meadow Group Site, and nearby dispersed camping areas. Visit InciWeb for more information about closures in the area.
- Evacuations: None
- More info: On Saturday, July 24, the Willamette National Forest issued an order banning the use of campfires within the forest boundary. The fire ban includes fires within established campground firepits. Get updates on the Bruler Fire here
SE Washington
Green Ridge Fire
- Location: 30 miles east of Walla Walla, Washington
- Acreage: 20,259
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 7
- Containment: 15%
- Closures: All Forest Service Lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest.
- Evacuation information: Garfield County has current Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations in place. Columbia County has current Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuations in place. For more information on evacuations, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xFQJ2 for full information.
- More info: Visit the Green Ridge Fire information page on Facebook. The Green Ridge Fire has merged with the Lick Creek fire, which is 90% contained but burned 80,421.