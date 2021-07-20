The latest on the wildfires burning in Oregon and Southern Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are a number of fires burning in Oregon and Southern Washington. The region saw an earlier-than-usual start to the season due to the dry conditions and record-setting late-June heat that is complicating firefighting efforts and causing some fires to spread rapidly. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained is listed.
Oregon
- Location: Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. On July 19, the Log and Bootleg fires merged into one fire. The new acreage and statistics reflect the combined fire.
- Acreage: 409,611
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 6
- Containment: 53%
- Closures: The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the area of the fire.
- Evacuations: Evacuation centers for the Bootleg fire are located at the Klamath County Fairgrounds (in Klamath Falls), South 6th Street entrance only, the Daly Middle School Auditorium (220 South H Street in Lakeview) and La Pine Middle School. Additional evacuation levels for Lake County were issued July 19. Evacuation levels rapidly change due to the nature of this wildfire. An interactive, up-to-date evacuation map can be found here. For the latest information about evacuations in Klamath County for the Bootleg Fire, please visit the Klamath County Facebook page or sign up for alerts. For the latest information about evacuations in Lake County, please visit the Lake County Facebook page or sign up for alerts.
- More info: Visit the Bootleg Fire information page on Facebook and the Bootleg Fire information page on Twitter.
Jack Fire
- Location: Umpqua National Forest, north of State Highway 138 and east of Forest Road 4713 (Jack Creek Road)
- Acreage: 21,609
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: July 5
- Containment: 58%
- Closures: There are Umpqua National Forest closure orders in effect. The full closure order and map can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/umpqua and on the Jack Fire Facebook page. For up-to-date closure info click here.
- Evacuation information: For the latest evacuation information, please visit the Douglas County Sheriff's Office interactive evacuation map.
- More info: Visit the Jack Fire information page on Facebook.
Elbow Creek Fire
- Location: Near Mud Springs, five miles northwest of the town of Promise and 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla, Washington
- Acreage: 22,681 acres
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: July 5
- Containment: 32%
- Closures: All Forest Service lands, roads, trails within the Umatilla National Forest and the Grande Ronde River. Promise Road at end of the pavement, Wildcat Road (Wallupa), Powwatka Road, Eden Bench Road, and Troy River Road at the state line, until further notice
- Evacuation information: Find the latest closure and evacuation information on the Walloway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
- Shelter for evacuated animals: The Wallowa County Fairgrounds has been opened for any animals who have been evacuated due to the fire. For more information, you can call Greg Seufer at 719-688-6202 or Commissioner Todd Nash at 541-263-0426. You can also email Tera Elliott at wallowacountyfair@gmail.com.
- More info: Get updates on the Elbow Creek Fire here.
Bruler Fire
- Location: Near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, approximately 8 miles south of Detroit Lake.
- Acreage: 195
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 12
- Containment: 47%
- Closures: A large closure area has been established to maintain firefighter and public safety. This closure encompasses large portions of Forest Service lands south of Detroit Lake, west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 20. The closure also includes the Middle Santiam Wilderness, Daly Lake, Tule Lake and the trail network known as the Old Cascade Crest trail system. The closure is posted to the Willamette National Forest webpage. A Bureau of Land Management closure area is also in place for lands along the Quartzville Scenic Byway/Quartzville road including Yellowbottom Campground, Old Miner’s Meadow Group Site, and nearby dispersed camping areas. Visit InciWeb for more information about closures in the area.
- Evacuations: None
- More info: On Saturday, July 24, the Willamette National Forest issued an order banning the use of campfires within the forest boundary. The fire ban includes fires within established campground firepits. Get updates on the Bruler Fire here
Game Hog Creek Fire
- Location: Tillamook State Forest, 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove
- Acreage: 135 (as of the latest update on July 21)
- Cause: Still under investigation
- Began: The fire started July 3 and was contained at 6 acres. High winds the night of July 14 caused the fire to start back up again.
- Containment: N/A, in heavy mop-up (as of July 21)
- Closures: Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads are closed. The Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail and Rogers Camp trailhead are also closed.
- Evacuations: None
- More info: ODF Wildfire News
Swamp Wells Trail Fire
- Location: Deschutes National Forest, approximately one mile south of Boyd Cave and nine miles south of Bend.
- Acreage: 64 (as of the latest update on July 20)
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 18
- Containment: 30% (as of July 20)
- Closures: None
- Evacuations: None
Washington
Green Ridge Fire
- Location: 30 miles east of Walla Walla, Washington
- Acreage: 6,799 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 7
- Containment: 15%
- Closures: All Forest Service Lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest.
- Evacuation information: Level 1 (BE READY): Beginning at the intersection of County Road 9233 (Tucannon Road) and County Road 1931 (Hartsock Grade Road/Maloney Mountain Road); south on County Road 1931 to the forest boundary; west and south along the forest boundary back to County Road 1931; then west along County Road 1931 to its intersection with County Road 1424 (at Eckler Mountain Snow Park); south on County Road 1424 (Kendall Skyline Road) to the forest boundary where Forest Service Road 46 begins; south on Forest Service Road 46 to the Midway Campground then east to the Columbia/Garfield County line; then north and west along the Columbia/Garfield County line to the point of beginning.
- More info: Visit the Green Ridge Fire information page on Facebook
Goddard Road Fire
- Location: Stevens County near the town of Rice
- Acreage: 815 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 16
- Containment: 65%
- Closures: None
- Evacuation information: Level 2 (BE READY): From Pleasant Valley to Goddard Road, Orin Rice Road to Scatter Gun Road. Orin Rice to Chamberlain. See an evacuation map for the Goddard Road Fire.
- More information: Visit the Stevens County Sheriff's Office Facebook page