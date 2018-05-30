HILLSBORO, Ore. -- About 50 firefighters were able to get a brush fire under control Wednesday afternoon, after it threatened a nearby home in rural Hillsboro.
The firefighters will remain on scene for several more hours to watch for hot spots and assure it doesn't reignite. They will also work out a plan with the homeowner to monitor the fire overnight.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the fire started as a controlled burn on Southwest Holly Hill Road, but the fire spread outside the boundaries once the winds picked up.
The fire burned approximately 12-15 acres, officials say.
Video: Brush fire threatening home in rural Hillsboro
