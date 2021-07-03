Firefighters hold Sunset Valley Fire to 987 acres near The Dalles; 42% contained

One barn, several outbuildings and vehicles and part of a cherry orchard were damaged in the fire.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters prevented the Sunset Valley Fire from spreading past 1,000 acres near The Dalles on Friday, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. It's 42% contained as of Saturday morning.

The wildfire started Thursday near Highway 197 and Old Dufur Road and has remained at 987 acres since Thursday, fire officials said. It has damaged one barn, several outbuildings and vehicles and part of a cherry orchard.

A team with the state fire marshal's office took over the fire at about 7 a.m., Friday, allowing local firefighters to focus on emergency medical and fire calls within their service area. The team focused on reinforcing fire lines, putting out hot spots and conducting tactical patrols.

“The Sunset Valley Fire was a great example of why having the right resources in the right place makes all the difference in reducing the impact of emerging fires,” said incident commander Ian Yocum.

While some crews will be demobilized, other fire resources will stay in areas where the fire risk remains high, fire officials said Saturday.

Hundreds of firefighters have responded to the Sunset Valley Fire, and farmers and ranchers brought heavy equipment to help with the initial fire attack.

Parts of Highway 197 that closed Thursday were back open by Friday.