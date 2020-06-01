PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Oregon are heading to Australia to help fight the devastating wildfires.

The Bureau of Land Management in Oregon and Washington on Monday announced that four more firefighters are on their way. Firefighters from Vale, Prineville and Burns will assist 13 other Pacific Northwest firefighters in Australia.

Fires that started burning in August have destroyed more than 12 million acres. Dozens of people and millions of animals have died. Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

Fire conditions are extreme due to an extended drought and hot weather.

According to the BLM, this isn’t the first time the two countries have helped each other fight fires. In August 2018, 138 Australian and New Zealand firefighters traveled to the U.S. for nearly 30 days to fight wildfires in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

RELATED: Maps show massive expanse of the Australia bushfires

RELATED: How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires