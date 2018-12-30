Three people, including a firefighter, were hurt in a house fire in northeast Portland on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

An adult man, an occupant of the home, suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns to his face while he attempted to rescue others in the home. A boy in the home also suffered smoke inhalation while trying to escape from the second floor of the home.

The firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

Fire crews responded at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to a house fire at 1736 Northeast 52nd Avenue in Portland. All occupants of the home, four adults and three children, had escaped and firefighters were able to contain the fire, which was located in the basement and first floor of the home.

The fire started when items in the kitchen caught fire because they were too close to the stove top, which was in use, according to fire officials. The people inside the home were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm.

"Working smoke alarms save lives," said Kim Kosmas, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue. "You are four times more likely to survive a house fire with working smoke alarms. During a house fire, you only have less than three minutes to escape, because smoke and fire spread rapidly."

If you need a smoke alarm, contact Portland Fire's smoke alarm hotline at 503-823-3752.