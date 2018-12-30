PORTLAND, Ore. — A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion after helping to put out a house fire in northeast Portland on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked "for precautionary reasons."

Fire crews responded at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to a house fire at 1736 Northeast 52nd Avenue in Portland. All occupants of the home, four adults and three children, had escaped and firefighters were able to contain the fire, which was located in the basement and first floor of the home.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.