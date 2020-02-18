SALEM, Ore. — A person rescued by firefighters from a burning apartment in Salem Monday afternoon is hospitalized in critical condition.

Crews from Marion County Fire District No. 1 were dispatched at 4:35 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 2500 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem.

They saw heavy smoke and fire in a two-story apartment building with four units. The fire had reached both floors as well as the attic.

Firefighters found a resident unconscious in a ground-floor apartment and rescued them. Everyone else had evacuated.

The resident was transported to Salem Hospital and remained there in critical condition as of Monday night. Firefighters would not disclose their name or gender.

The fire severely damaged the apartment building, fire officials said. Nine residents from all four apartments were displaced.

There is no cause determined at this time.

Marion County Fire District No. 1 was assisted by crews and equipment from Salem Fire, Keizer Fire District, Woodburn Fire District, Aumsville Fire District and Silverton Fire District.