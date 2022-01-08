Fire at The Dalles Marina prompts heavy response

Local residents captured footage of the fire burning Monday night; the fire prompted a temporary closure of westbound Interstate 84 as it burned.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A fire at The Dalles Marina sent flames and heavy smoke into the air Monday night, briefly shutting down westbound lanes of Interstate 84.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that crews were responding to an "active fire incident" at the marina, located right off I-84 and Brewery Overpass Road.

Tom Peterson, a journalist with Columbia Community Connection News, reported that several houseboats had been destroyed.

According to TripCheck, westbound lanes of the freeway were closed near milepost 87 for roughly 30 minutes.

The sheriff's office previously said that multiple people were in the Columbia River trying to swim closer to the marina. They advised people to stay clear of the scene.

"At this time it is imperative that we allow our public safety agencies to operate free of interference or distraction," the sheriff's office wrote.