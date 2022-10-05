1 person dead after large fire at retirement center in St. Helens

Five residents were hospitalized. A police officer and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures and have been released.

ST. HELENS, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning. Columbia River Fire & Rescue said one resident died.

Crews with Columbia River Fire & Rescue arrived to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road around 12:36 a.m. and found six units on fire shortly after an explosion inside the building.

Firefighters pulled six people from the building inside, but one person died. Five residents were taken to hospitals, but fire officials have not released information about their condition.

Mike Gorsuch, the battalion chief of Columbia River Fire & Rescue, spoke to KGW about the challenging rescue operation.

"Rescues were done on the backside through windows, pulling people out as fast as we could get them out," Gorsuch said. "Most of the evacuations we could walk, but very slowly. There were quite a few that we had to go get wheelchairs and wheel them over and there were quite a few that we had to carry. All of the rescues had to be carried. So as we pulled them out of the back, our firefighters had to carry them over to here, so that we could get them to area ambulances."

Crews were able to get the fire under control within about two hours.

Gorsuch said part of the building collapsed; a photo of the building shows a portion of the roof collapsed and part of the building appears to be destroyed. Gorsuch said he did not know the cause of the fire yet.

Evacuated residents were transported to a hotel and 23 of them received assistance from the Red Cross.

There were 35 firefighters who responded to the blaze, including from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Portland Fire and every fire department in Columbia County.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.