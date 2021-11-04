Fire set outside ICE building during protest, no arrests made by Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple of fires were set outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on Macadam Avenue during a protest on Saturday night. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers were called in for assistance after federal agents reported a group outside the ICE building had started a fire. When officers arrived they found at least two fires.

In a video shot by Grace Morgan, who was at the scene, a pallet that was on fire is seen being pulled away from the boarded up walls and windows of the ICE building. The fire did not appear to spread off of the boards that the pallet was leaned against. The fire was later seen extinguished. Officers who had exited the building began shooting what appeared to be less-than-lethal munitions at protesters in and across the street.