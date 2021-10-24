Overnight fire at abandoned building declared total loss, Portland Fire & Rescue says

PORTLAND, Ore. — A two-alarm fire caused a total loss of an abandoned building in Portland early Sunday morning. According to Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R), officials responded to an abandoned building at 2800 SE Powell early Sunday morning. Due to the amount of fire, the first crews to respond called for a second alarm. A total of 84 firefighters were on the scene.

PF&R investigators said that an examination of the scene to determine the cause of the fire likely will not occur until Monday at the earliest. No cause has been identified at this time.



SE Powell was closed for a time while officials were dealing with the fire.