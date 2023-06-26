'Heavy fire' at home in Northeast Portland, fire officials say

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at NE 7th and Church Street, originally reported as a fire on the porch of a home.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a Northeast Portland home on Monday afternoon that threatened to spread to nearby structures, according to initial reports from the agency.

PF&R said around 4 p.m. that fire crews were heading to the 700 block of Northeast Church Street, just north of Northeast Killingsworth, for "reports of a porch on fire" that was spreading to the house.

Fire crews reported "heavy fire" upon arrival, with flames spreading to a nearby fence. Firefighters began putting water on the flames, but PF&R said that the gas meter appeared to be feeding the fire. The agency requested that the gas company respond.

Transitional fire attack tactics employed.



Gas meter reported to be feeding fire. Gas company requested — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 26, 2023

Within 15 minutes, PF&R said, crews had placed hose lines in order to protect structures. All residents of the house were "accounted for and safe."

The gas meter was soon shut down, which PF&R said reduced the flames that firefighters had to knock down.

By 4:30 p.m., PF&R said that the fire had been extinguished with minimal interior damage to the home.

Three residents were displaced by the fire, and officials contacted the Red Cross to respond. A fire investigator has been requested to determine how the fire started.