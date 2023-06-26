'Heavy fire' at home in Northeast Portland, fire officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a Northeast Portland home on Monday afternoon that threatened to spread to nearby structures, according to initial reports from the agency.
PF&R said around 4 p.m. that fire crews were heading to the 700 block of Northeast Church Street, just north of Northeast Killingsworth, for "reports of a porch on fire" that was spreading to the house.
Fire crews reported "heavy fire" upon arrival, with flames spreading to a nearby fence. Firefighters began putting water on the flames, but PF&R said that the gas meter appeared to be feeding the fire. The agency requested that the gas company respond.
Within 15 minutes, PF&R said, crews had placed hose lines in order to protect structures. All residents of the house were "accounted for and safe."
The gas meter was soon shut down, which PF&R said reduced the flames that firefighters had to knock down.
By 4:30 p.m., PF&R said that the fire had been extinguished with minimal interior damage to the home.
Three residents were displaced by the fire, and officials contacted the Red Cross to respond. A fire investigator has been requested to determine how the fire started.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.