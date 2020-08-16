Juniper Ridge Fire north of Bend causes evacuations

Forward progress of a wildfire north of Bend was stopped Saturday night, but not before several residences were evacuated.

The Juniper Ridge Fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. Within 90 minutes, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office announced residents north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97 were at Level 3 (GO) and need to evacuate. Here is an explanation of what each evacuation level means.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at St. Francis Assisi Church on NE 27th Street, a few miles south of the fire. Evacuated people can gather there for assistance from the Red Cross.

Deputies in Deschutes County had to help assist with evacuating horses from a ranch near the fire.

Oregon is still currently in wildfire season. With climbing temperatures, this is not the only fire burning in Oregon.

The Mosier Creek fire is still burning in the Columbia River Gorge and is only 30% contained. It has burned several hundred acres and threatens hundreds of buildings. Homeowners have had to evacuate due to that fire as well.