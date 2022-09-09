Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered

A brush fire sparked in the Estacada state park prompting Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations.

ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:

Feldheimer to Hayden Road east side to roadway

Springwater to the Clackamas River

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City.

Deputies were evacuating residents on Friday night. Emergency managers posted a map that shows the active evacuation zone.

Several fires are burning around the state. In South Salem, a dangerous brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations on Friday evening. In Central Oregon, about 15 miles east of Oakridge, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 51 square miles, an area larger than the city of Eugene, and prompted Level 3 evacuation orders for Oakridge and other areas. In Southwest Washington, the Kalama Fire, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens, also sparked Level 3 evacuations.

With hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds this weekend creating conditions for extreme fire danger, multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday.