ALBANY, Ore. — Crews are on scene of a fire in north Albany near Interstate 5.

The fire is located on the edge of Talking Water Gardens, west of exit 234B, according to a statement by the city.

Talking Water Gardens and Simpson Park have been evacuated. Front Avenue, Davidson Street and Waverly Drive are currently closed to traffic.

This story will be updated.

