HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A fire burning just west of Hood River's city limits has burned one home to the ground and prompted the evacuation of a hotel and homes to the west of the fire, police say.

Hood River firefighters were called out to a burning home at 11:44 p.m. Saturday night along Westcliff Drive. Crews quickly evacuated the burning home and the nearby Westcliff Lodge, which was filled to capacity with 120 guests.

One first responder suffered a leg injury, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

The fire has since spread to 5-10 acres in size. Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation orders have been issued for all of Westcliff east of the Columbia Gorge Hotel.

The fire is burning on a bluff in terrain that is unreachable on foot, northwest of Hood River between Interstate 84 and the Columbia River. A helicopter is dropping water on the fire and another has been dispatched to the area.

Railroad lines north of the fire have been closed as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Guests are being allowed Sunday morning to return to the hotel to remove their belongings.

Police say the Columbia Gorge Hotel hasn't been evacuated at this time but if the fire spreads to the east it would threaten the hotel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

