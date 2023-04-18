Large fire damages at least 4 businesses in downtown John Day

At least four nearby businesses were damaged by fire, smoke or water, according to Grant County Emergency Management.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHN DAY, Ore. — The John Day Fire Department (JDFD) responded to a large commercial fire that broke out in downtown John Day Monday afternoon.

Around 5:54 p.m., a 911 caller reported smoke coming from a building on East Main Street, according to Grant County Emergency Management. Fire crews responded and found the fire spreading. People in nearby restaurants were evacuated and additional resources from Canyon City, Prairie City and Mt. Vernon, Oregon responded.

Grant County Emergency Management published a photo on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. showing a section of a commercial plaza building with heavy smoke. The social media post asked the community to avoid the downtown area. One of the photos Grant County Emergency Management shared showed the building with a sign that read "DP Home Equipment, Inc.," which was a former Radio Shack now turned to DP Home Entertainment.

Please stay out of down John Day. Commercial fire Posted by Grant County Emergency Management on Monday, April 17, 2023

In a post on Twitter, the Oregon State Fire Marshall said they had other fire fighting agencies from Central Oregon assisting the JDFD as they worked to gain control of the fire.

"The OSFM mobilized firefighting equipment and personnel from Central Oregon through Immediate Response to John Day. Firefighters from John Day Fire & Harney County have been working to control the fire downtown John Day that began earlier this afternoon."

The OSFM mobilized firefighting equipment and personnel from Central Oregon through Immediate Response to John Day. Firefighters from John Day Fire & Harney County have been working to control the fire downtown John Day that began earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wdJNPKo7VY — Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) April 18, 2023

Cory Slayton shared a done video with KGW showing fire crews working to put the flames out.

Firefighters spent more than seven hours working to knock the fire out. At least four adjacent businesses were damaged by fire, smoke or water, Grant County Emergency Management said.

Just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Grant County Emergency Management posted a photo on Facebook with no visible flames.

Main Street reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m., but a sidewalk in the area was still closed to pedestrians.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

As of 5:30am this morning Main Street is open to vehicular traffic. The north sidewalk between Canyon Blvd and Dayton... Posted by Grant County Emergency Management on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here