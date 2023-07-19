Crews respond to large fire at former Kmart in Northeast Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted Wednesday morning that crews saw "heavy fire" at the abandoned building near Northeast 122nd and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Firefighters are responding to a large fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews saw "heavy fire" at the abandoned building near the intersection of Northeast 122nd and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Portland Fire & Rescue said that hydrants in the area were limited and that the former store's large parking lot was allowing them to set up aerial operations to knock down the fire.

KGW has a crew headed to the scene.