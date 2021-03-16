x
Local News

Large fire at ethanol fuel facility in Cornelius; evacuations ordered

The fire department said nearby residents evacuate while people outside the surrounding area should shelter in place with their windows and doors closed.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Fire crews are responding to a serious fire at an ethanol fuel facility on North 4th Avenue in Cornelius.

The fire sent a large plume of smoke into the sky.

A tweet from the fire department said nearby residents should evacuate while people outside the surrounding area should shelter in place with their windows and doors closed.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Cornelius is located about 24 miles west of Portland in Washington County.

This developing story will be updated.

Photos: Fire at Cornelius fuel facility

A fuel facility in Cornelius caught fire on Tuesday, March 16.