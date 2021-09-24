Fire destroys large abandoned warehouse in SE Portland

The fire is located at Southeast 9th Avenue and Alder Street. The building dates back to 1906.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire destroyed a large abandoned warehouse in Southeast Portland early Friday morning. The wooden structure dates back to 1906 and fire crews said they expect it to burn throughout the morning.

Crews have been on the scene of the fire, located at Southeast 9th Avenue and Alder Street, for hours and Portland Fire reported that they expect to be at the scene all day. More than 80 crews have been dispatched to the fire. The call first came in around 12:30 a.m.

"The large basement took in a lot of burning debris during the collapse [of the building], including a stop sign and part of the sidewalk," reported KGW photographer Eric Patterson from the scene.

Several blocks around Southeast 9th Avenue and Alder Street are closed.

Portland Fire & Rescue has not said how the fire started.

