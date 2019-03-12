LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — One Lake Oswego home was destroyed and another was damaged in a fire Monday night.

No one was hurt but a dog is missing, firefighters said.

Firefighters from Lake Oswego and Portland responded to the burning home on Southwest Oriole Lane between Peacock Place and Pheasant Run.

The fire spread to the house next door. The extent of the damage to the neighboring home is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

