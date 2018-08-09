FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A fire destroyed an auto body shop in Forest Grove early Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Ortiz Auto Body Shop, located at 1833 C. St.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to knock down the flames and get the blaze under control, Forest Grove Fire said.

Crews were hampered by live power lines that were burned and fell to the ground, as well as a sinkhole in front of the building caused by a broken water line, fire officials said.

No one was hurt. The building and two vehicles in the shop are a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

