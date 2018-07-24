MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — The fire danger on Mt. Hood is already very high, but it could be extreme by this weekend due to the hot weather in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Hoodland fire marshal Scott Kline said fire season on Mt. Hood is already well ahead of schedule.

"We're about four or five weeks drier than we would typically be this time of year," he said. "We're also getting east winds which are driving the fuel moistures down."

Fire crews are concerned about the number of people who will be on the mountain this weekend. Thousands of runners will take part in the Revel Marathon on Saturday. The race, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, will start up at Timberline and eventually wind down Highway 26.

Hoodland Fire will be staffing up for the weekend and positioning its brush fire rigs along the route.

In addition to the marathon, the three-day Northwest World Reggae Festival will take place down the hill in Sandy.

"The biggest thing is the amount of people and the potential for human caused fires," Kline said.

