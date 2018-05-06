PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire broke out overnight at a McMenamins restaurant in Raleigh Hills.

Firefighters were able to get it under control quickly. The fire at the Raleigh Hills pub started near a back entrance to the building in the 4000 block of Scholls Ferry Road.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews arrived within minutes after the callout at 3:35 a.m. They were able to keep the fire that started on the exterior of the restaurant from spreading inside.

Smoke did fill the interior and some fire got into an attic area.

TVF&R said nobody was inside the Mcmenamins and no firefighters were injured fighting the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters still working here at McMenamins, on the fire that appears to have started in the back of the restaurant in Raleigh Hills. Looks like they’ve got a good handle on it. @TVFR says nobody was inside and no firefighters have been injured. @KGWSunrise @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/OEyRNWjZds — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 5, 2018

© 2018 KGW