Fire damages 4 units in SW Portland apartment building

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Iowa Street in Southwest Portland. The fire broke out before noon on Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage to four units in the apartment building. 

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

