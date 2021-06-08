Fire damages 4 units in SW Portland apartment building

There were no reports of injuries. The American Red Cross is providing several displaced residents with a place to stay.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Iowa Street in Southwest Portland. The fire broke out before noon on Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage to four units in the apartment building.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

