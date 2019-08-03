PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were hurt in an apartment fire in northwest Portland on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded just after 8:30 p.m. to an apartment fire on the corner of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.

Crews on scene said the fire could be seen from a third-floor window and were told a person inside.

A man was found inside the building and was taken outside for medical attention, firefighters said. Another person was found outside complaining of smoke inhalation. Both people were transported to the hospital.

TriMet buses were used as warming shelters for residents who had to evacuate the building.

The fire was contained to the room where it originated. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.