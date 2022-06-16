Large fire destroys business in Southeast Portland

The roof collapsed at Eagle Trailer & Manufacturing on Southeast Luther Boulevard. No one was hurt and no surrounding buildings were damaged.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large fire destroyed a trailer manufacturing business in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at Eagle Trailer & Manufacturing on Southeast Luther Boulevard, between the Springwater Corridor Trail and Johnson Creek Boulevard. A spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue said someone called 911 to report the fire. Crews saw flames coming from the roof when they arrived on scene. Firefighters had a difficult time getting to the building.

"The driveway that leads in to this building was quite congested and there was a vehicle blocking the entrance, so we had to mitigate that problem before we could actually get in," said Terry Foster with Portland Fire & Rescue. "And once we did get in, there was water issues. There's only so much water you can get down this driveway, so we had to work on getting water from the street into this structure."

The roof collapsed and no surrounding structures were burned, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. The building housed parts for building trailers, including tires that will burn for some time.

No injuries were reported. An investigator determined that the fire started in a dumpster outside the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is released.

