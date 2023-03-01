Downtown Portland church building catches on fire

The building was formerly home to the Portland Korean Church but has been permanently closed and vacant for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire is burning at an abandoned church in downtown Portland. Dozens of fire crews are on scene working to put out the flames.

Firefighters were first called around 5:30 p.m. to Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street. The building was formerly home to the Portland Korean Church but has been permanently closed and vacant for years.

Crews called additional resources to get the fire under control. A large plume of smoke could be seen for blocks. Fire crews said there were concerns the church wall may collapse and take out the overhead streetcar power lines.

The latest update said they believed they had put out the "main body of the fire" and were trying a different strategy to put out the remaining flames.

There's no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone might have been inside at the time.

The church also caught on fire in September of 2020.