Local, federal authorities investigate overnight fire at Jewish center in Southwest Portland

This was the second fire at that building in a matter of days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A restoration crew spent Wednesday afternoon boarding up and securing Chabad of Southwest Portland - Center for Jewish Life. Rabbi Motti Wilhelm watched from across the street.

"Just to see it like this is very, very painful," said Rabbi Wilhelm.

An overnight fire badly damaged the place of prayer, study and hospitality for the Jewish community. Just about the only thing Rabbi Wilhelm finds solace in is that the Torah scrolls were spared.

"Thankfully because of COVID we've been closed, or off our regular schedule, so we moved the scrolls and very happy and grateful that happened because they weren't here to experience that," said Rabbi Wilhelm.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Lt. Rich Chatman of Portland Fire and Rescue said the progression of the fire, along with the time of night it happened, leads investigators to believe it is suspicious.

"They're not able or ready to say this fire is arson," said Lt. Chatman. "There are still a lot of possibilities as to what caused this fire."

Adding to the mystery is the fact that there was another fire at the same location less than a week ago. KGW learned it started upstairs and was the result of an electrical malfunction.

"They feel confident that is still the cause of the fire a few days ago," said Lt. Chatman. "The one from early this morning they feel that maybe there's more to the story."

Rabbi Wilhelm agrees. He is grateful for both local and federal authorities working the case.

"They've been professional and we have confidence in their competence."