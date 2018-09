FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A fire broke out at a Forest Grove auto shop early Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Ortiz Auto Body Shop, located at 1833 C. St.

Firefighters were working to put out the blaze. The roof of the shop has collapsed, according to Forest Grove Fire.

No one was hurt, fire officials said.

Photos: Fire at Forest Grove auto body shop

