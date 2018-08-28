ALBANY, Ore. — ALBANY, Ore. – A fire burning near Talking Water Gardens in Albany has been contained, the city said.

The fire broke out late Tuesday morning in the area of 1600 Old Salem Road Northeast, near the ATI Specialty Alloys and Components site.

Talking Water Gardens and Simpson Park were evacuated because of the fire. The parks are still closed as fire crew mop up, which the city said will take some time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KGW