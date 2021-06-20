Fire burning 1,000 acres near Klamath Falls, smaller fire near Medford

In a press release Sunday, officials said that Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Jaguar Lane and Keno Springs Road are all closed except for emergency vehicles and those evacuating the area.



Sunday afternoon, there were 125 structures threatened by the fire.



There are Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation orders for the area:



Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation is in effect for residents east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, north of Grizzly Lane, west of Hummingbird Drive and south to Keno Springs Road.



Level 2 “Get Set” orders are in effect for residents east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, north to Keno Springs Road, west of Forest Service Road 3812 (three miles south).



There is a smaller fire that officials are calling the North River Road Fire in Jackson County between Gold Hill and Rogue River that has burned 60 acres. Firefighters were able to line 100% of the perimeter of the fire and as of Sunday morning, it was 5% contained.