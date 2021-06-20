Fire burning 1,000 acres near Klamath Falls, smaller fire near Medford

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A fire is burning approximately 1,000 acres near Bly Mountain Cutoff Road in the area of Klamath Falls.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as of Sunday. Firefighters are working toward containment.
In a press release Sunday, officials said that Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Jaguar Lane and Keno Springs Road are all closed except for emergency vehicles and those evacuating the area.
Sunday afternoon, there were 125 structures threatened by the fire.
There are Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation orders for the area:
Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation is in effect for residents east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, north of Grizzly Lane, west of Hummingbird Drive and south to Keno Springs Road.
Level 2 “Get Set” orders are in effect for residents east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, north to Keno Springs Road, west of Forest Service Road 3812 (three miles south).
There is a smaller fire that officials are calling the North River Road Fire in Jackson County between Gold Hill and Rogue River that has burned 60 acres. Firefighters were able to line 100% of the perimeter of the fire and as of Sunday morning, it was 5% contained.
Most of the fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management lands, which includes the Mountain of the Rogue biking trails which are closed to the public.
Jackson County Emergency Management has issued Level 1 evacuation orders:
There is a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order for the 1000 – 3000 blocks of Wards Creek Road in Rogue River and the surrounding area of the North River Road fire. As there was no lightning in the area, the North River Road Fire is assumed to be human-caused but it is still under investigation.