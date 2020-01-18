BEAVERTON, Ore. — A fire broke out at Beaverton High School Saturday morning, although the cause is still not yet known.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said everyone was evacuated safely.

The fire was reported at around 10 a.m. It broke out on the second floor, on the Erickson Avenue side of the school.

Firefighters got the fire under control. Investigators are now on scene to determine the cause.

