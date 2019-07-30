PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire that started in a Southeast Portland homeless camp Monday afternoon ignited the roof of a nearby house after embers drifted across the street, firefighters said.

Portland fire crews found tarps, shopping carts, a tree and what appeared to be tents burning when they arrived at the camp in the 5300 block of Southeast 96th Avenue just after 4 p.m.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they noticed that the roof of a house across the street was on fire. Additional crews were called to the scene.

Crews put out the roof fire and determined that it did not spread into the house. The residents will not have to leave their home, firefighters said.

No one was injured in the homeless camp fire or the roof fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started, or how many people were living in the homeless camp.

