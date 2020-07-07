Find the news near you with the KGW app

We've made it easy for you to find, and to share, the news near you with a new feature on the KGW app.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for the news happening near you? Now it’s a little easier to find with a brand-new feature on the KGW app.

When you open the app, tap “Near Me” at the bottom of the screen to get to the map.

From there, you can zoom in and click on photos and videos posted by other viewers, as well as stories and videos KGW has recently published.

If something happenings near you, share your own videos and images by clicking “Share with Us.”

Just click upload, tell us a little bit about what you’re sharing, tag the location, and submit.

It’s that easy to find and share what’s going on near you.