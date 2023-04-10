Filing period ends for Seattle City Council candidacy, 4 empty seats will be filled

More than 40 candidates filed to run for the seven Seattle City Council district seats. Only three current council members are seeking reelection.

SEATTLE — Time is up for people wanting to file to run for Seattle City Council.

The deadline to file was at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. No matter the election results, this race will end with at least four new faces on the city council.

As of right now, there are more than 40 candidates signed up to run for the seven district seats. This year’s election is only for the seven district seats and does not include the two citywide seats held by Councilmember Sara Nelson and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Of the seven seats that are up for election, only three council members are seeking reelection. Those three trying to keep their seats this year are Tammy Morales (District 2), Dan Strauss (District 6) and Andrew Lewis (District 7).

“We're seeing four open seats, which is still the largest number of open seats we've had since 2015 when the council reorganized,” said Patrick Schoettner, who is a political science professor at Seattle University studying municipal politics, elections and specifically Seattle politics.

Schoettner said this turnover will be significant due to the departure of several key players.

“We're seeing a lot of long-term incumbents, particularly District 3’s very own Kshama Sawant, stepping down from the council, which means that we could really see the council take a different tack or a different direction,” said Schoettner.

Council members Kshama Sawant (District 3), Alex Pedersen (District 4), Debora Juarez (District 5), and Lisa Herbold (District 1) are all not seeking re-election. Due to the agendas and working relationships each council member has, Schoettner said this election will change the city's political landscape.

“If you're changing, you know, just under half of the council and the personalities on that council, that's going to lead to a different city politic,” said Schoettner.

This will be the first city council election since the recent redistricting, which Schoettner doesn't believe will have big impacts on results.

“I don't think there will be a dramatic shift in how each of those key districts wind up voting,” said Shoettner.

He said there is one specific topic he thinks will be front and center this campaign season.

“Homelessness is going to unavoidably be an issue. And when we're talking about homelessness, we're also talking about two closely related issues, which is security on one hand and housing on the other,” said Schoettner.

No matter the issue that matters most to you, he said district elections are important, as you choose who represents you and your neighbors.

“Seattle is in a lot of ways a city of neighborhoods,” said Schoettner. “And this is an opportunity for neighborhoods to have their distinctive voices heard.

The primary election will take place in August and the general election will be held in November.

There is one more council seat that could open up in the fall. Citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is not up for reelection this year, but she is running for King County Council. If she wins that race, her city council seat will need to be filled.