Crash, vehicle fires shut down southbound I-205; 4 people injured

The crash resulted in a fire. At least two vehicles burned.

PORTLAND, Ore — Four people were rushed to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 205 near the exit to Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Portland Fire & Rescue said two people suffered critical injuries and one person suffered burn injuries.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police closed southbound I-205 at Killingsworth. It's unclear when the freeway will reopen.