Deputy finds evidence of fentanyl use at Willamina High School that may have sickened students, deputy

WILLAMINA, Ore. — On Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Yamhill County found evidence of fentanyl use at Willamina High School: small pieces of aluminum foil with burned residue, a sign of someone smoking pills.

While at the school investigating an unrelated case, a Yamhill County Sheriff's deputy was called into a modular classroom on the campus to help investigate a suspicious odor coming from the bathroom.

"The school staff member came and said [to the deputy] we might a problem," said Capt. Sam Elliott with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. "The deputy walked out to the modular classroom and within 20 seconds of going into the building, started to tell that something was not right."

The sheriff's office explained that when the deputy entered the bathroom, they noted a strong, acrid smell and got students and staff to evacuate. Not long after, the deputy reportedly fell ill, as did a couple of other high school students.

According to deputies, first responders from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Emergency Services arrived on scene and began to render aid to one student and checked on two other students. One student was transported via ambulance to Salem Hospital. The deputy who originally responded did receive treatment in the emergency department.

Elliott explained the Grand Ronde Tribal Police collected the evidence.

"There were a couple of small pieces of aluminum foil that had burned residue on them that is consistent with how we see individuals smoking pills," he said, "And the vast majority of the pills that they are encountering out there today do contain fentanyl."

Elliott said within the last four days, deputies investigated fentanyl overdoses nearby involving adults in Willamina and in Sheridan. One of those overdoses was fatal.

"We've seen a strong transition away from primarily methamphetamine and heroine usage here in Yamhill County to where, I would say, it's almost daily where we are dealing with calls involving individuals that are either under the influence or admit that there is smoking pills or using fentanyl, or having overdoses."

It's still not clear if fumes from burning fentanyl are what made the deputy and students sick. Investigators are still waiting to get the toxicology reports back from tests conducted on the deputy.

Over the past few years, concerns over first responders overdosing on the drug from just touching a pill or powder have largely been debunked. However, the danger of secondhand smoke from fentanyl is unclear, especially in an enclosed space. Public health officials in King County, Washington released an article last year that explained the risk of fentanyl exposure through secondhand smoke was low.