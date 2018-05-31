YAMHILL, Ore. -- In the small, Willamette Valley town of Yamhill, not much has changed over the years. Its rolling hills are still quilted with crops, and its narrow streets are still rarely ever jammed.

But change is coming. In fact at Yamhill Carlton High School, change has arrived; her name is Heather Roberts.

Roberts, 49, is Yamhill Carlton High School’s new, varsity boys basketball coach and will also serve as the middle school’s dean. Roberts was believed to be the first woman to hold such a coaching job in Oregon, since the 1930's.

“It's kind of exciting!” said Roberts. “It's something I've thought about for a while, so for it to come about now it's kind of surreal.”

The Corvallis native and Oregon State University graduate has coached girls basketball teams at high schools across the state, including Ashland, Canby, Lakeridge and Sprague. Four years ago, Roberts took over the women’s team at Southern Virginia University. When the Yamhill-Carlton job posted in April, Roberts was the only woman to apply.

“It's not about making history,” said Yamhill Carlton Athletic Director, Matt Wiles. “We had a very quality pool of applicants and Heather rose to the top, just based on her experience… we hired the best person for that job.”

Roberts said she wasn’t intimidated by the historic nature of her hire.

“Basketball's basketball and I think if you're a good coach, you care about kids, you work them hard, and have high standards, it doesn't matter if you're a male or a female,” said Roberts.

Minutes into the team’s first summer ball practice on Tuesday, players realized what they were getting in Roberts.

“She knows what she's doing,” observed sophomore, Ramon Avila.

“I thought... this is gonna be different,” said freshman, Hunter Stephenson.

“Yeah, she's going to be super tough on us this year,” added junior, Joey McGhehey. “That’s what we need.”

Roberts didn’t deny it.

“One [student] asked me in the interview, ‘do you believe in conditioning?’ and I started laughing,” chuckled Roberts. “I said, ‘oh yes, we will condition!'”

The Tigers won just three games during their 2017-18 season—a record they hope to improve upon this winter. They will hit the court as a newly reclassified 3A team, in a newly-constructed gym, and under a new coach.

“We are thrilled to get the caliber of coach and experience [Roberts] brings,” said Wiles. “It's a good time to be a Tiger.”

It seems change has indeed come, to Yamhill.

“I like building programs," said Roberts. "I like seeing kids get better.”

