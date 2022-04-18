US Marshals involved in shooting in Southeast Portland, two people injured

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Southeast 11th Avenue and Ash Street Monday afternoon. Roads are closed in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal officers with the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon in Southeast Portland's Buckman neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The Marshals were looking for a fugitive wanted out of Washington state, warning PPB around 10:35 p.m. that they were operating in an area of inner east Portland.

Around 2:22 p.m., Portland police responded to a "shots fired" call from the Marshals. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Southeast 11th Avenue and Ash Street.

Two men were wounded in the shooting, PPB said — one seriously and one with a minor injury. Both were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Officers also detained two women during the investigation, PPB said.

There were no injuries to law enforcement officers, and it was not immediately clear who fired shots or for what reason. Detectives from PPB were responding to the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau said Southeast Sandy Boulevard was closed between 10th and 12th Avenue; Southeast 11th is closed between Burnside and Pine Street.

At least 30 people have died of homicide so far in 2022 and there have been more than 100 injury shootings across the city. At this rate, 2022 is on pace to be Portland's deadliest year on record.

KGW has a crew on scene of Monday's shooting waiting to learn more.

#pdxtraffic Traffic #ALERT SE Sandy between 10th and 12th Avenues and SE 11th between Burnside and Pine are closed currently for police activity. Please find alternative routes. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 18, 2022