FedEx driver arrested for trying to sexually assault a child in Aloha, deputies say

Alejandro Negrete, 24, of Portland, delivered for FedEx seven days a week in the Aloha and Tigard areas. Deputies warn there may be more victims.

ALOHA, Ore — A FedEx driver allegedly tried to sexually assault a 9-year-old girl by luring her into his delivery truck in Aloha, Ore., according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Deputies said Alejandro Negrete, 24, of Portland, had just made a delivery near Southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway around 1 p.m., as the child was playing outside a nearby home.

The child said the suspect offered her candy before attempting to sexually assault her, but she was able to get away and tell a parent what happened. She also gave a description of the suspect, deputies said.

The sheriff's office launched a search effort for the suspect and contacted FedEx. The company immediately helped investigators track him down.

Authorities located Negrete about a mile away on Southwest Shaw Street and took him into custody. He was booked into jail on charges of attempted first-degree sexual abuse attempted first-degree sodomy. His bail was set at $20,000.

"I think this specific act is pretty brazen, doing this while you're working, in a truck, in a FedEx uniform," said Det. Mark Povolny with WCSO. "Unfortunately we've seen that people who want to take advantage of children will look for any opportunity to do that."

Negrete's delivery routes covered the Aloha and Tigard areas, and deputies said there could be more victims.

"It's pretty scary. Actually it's horrifying," neighbor Corey Vines told KGW. "I have a young child myself and one on way the way, so it's pretty scary to hear that kind of stuff going on."