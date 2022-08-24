Federal judge issues ruling on Idaho abortion law

A federal judge has issued a pause on Idaho's abortion law when it conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has issued a partial pause on Idaho's abortion law when it conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. Doctors will not face criminal charges in these instances, as state law must yield to federal law.

The rest of Idaho's abortion laws will take effect Thursday.

In a 39-page order, U.S District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said that the law lacks clarity for providers to be able to preform an emergency abortion. Known as the "trigger law," a law that was made to take effect when Roe v. Wade fell, it outlines inherent criminal prosecution for doctors when providing an abortion, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The only exception to this law, the code says, is when an abortion can be preformed to prevent death, or when a survivor can provide a police report of rape or incest to police.

The DOJ sued the state of Idaho on Aug. 2, claiming the near-total abortion ban violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) in emergency medical situations. EMTALA requires doctors to stabilize patients in emergencies, which can include various medical procedures. Abortion can be used to resolve hemorrhaging, sepsis or ectopic pregnancies, a life threatening condition where the embryo develops outside the uterus and can rupture the fallopian tube.

There is no exception in the abortion law, Idaho code 18-622, for a health risk, which falls under the EMTALA umbrella.

Additionally, in a preliminary injunction hearing on Monday, the Idaho Attorney General's Office admitted in court that ectopic pregnancies are considered a real pregnancy -- thus, is covered under 18-622 -- and could not be resolved through abortion until the pregnant person is near death or dying.

Winmill said in his judgement that providers may delay care under this law until a patient is extremely close to death to avoid the criminal penalties, which subjects those patients to physical and emotional trauma.

"One cannot imagine the anxiety and fear she will experience if her doctors feel hobbled by an Idaho law that does not allow them to provide the medical care necessary to preserve her health and life," the order said.

Winmill goes on: "The clear and intended effect of Idaho’s criminal abortion law is to curb abortion as a form of medical care. This extends to emergency situations, obstructing EMTALA’s purpose. Idaho’s choice to impose severe and sweeping sanctions that decrease the overall availability of emergency abortion care flies in the face of Congress’s deliberate decision to do the opposite."

Winmill, in the order, also pointed to the notion that doctors from out of state may be discouraged from coming to Idaho over the law.

The state's argument to Winmill on Monday was that the law falls under EMTALA because it includes a section that allows doctors to use their "good faith" judgment to make a call on whether to perform an abortion or not, even though they risk being criminally charged and thrown in jail.

The judge asked many hypothetical questions about how close to death someone must be to have an abortion to save their life -- 50%, 5% -- but state attorney Brian Church continually just said he would refer his clients and doctors to the law -- a law that was seemingly unclear to the judge to begin with.

Monte Stewart, who was hired by the Idaho Legislature, repeatedly said in the hearing Monday that prosecutors could ignore the text of the law and focus on "the real world" when deciding to perform abortions, and that Idaho has no instances of "real abortions" that the DOJ was referring to -- but, in the judge's ruling, he noted several responses from Idaho doctors that pointed to the need for certain abortions.

"If the law does not mean what it says, why have it at all?" Winmill wrote. "In short, given the extraordinarily broad scope of Idaho Code § 18-622, neither the State nor the Legislature have convinced the Court that it is possible for healthcare workers to simultaneously comply with their obligations under EMTALA and Idaho statutory law."

The Idaho Democratic Party issued a statement on the matter after the ruling.

"I am relieved to see the court take this step to ensure that every Idahoan receives necessary medical care in an emergency. Governor Little and Idaho's Republican legislators were warned about the harm their extreme abortion ban would cause to patients, but they didn't care," Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea wrote. "Under the GOP ban, a doctor can either risk prison time to provide care for a nonviable ectopic pregnancy or allow it to go untreated, causing life-threatening internal bleeding."

The Idaho Republican Caucus in a statement wrote that despite these limitations, "some of Idaho's preborn children may die because of this injunction, children whose lives the Idaho law otherwise would have protected."

Abortion is still nearly illegal in Idaho, however, and the trigger law "pause" will be in effect until a permanent judgment is issued.

