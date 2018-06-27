SEATTLE (AP) - When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted a surprise inspection at Western State Hospital last month, they found so many glaring health and safety violations that they stripped the facility of its certification and cut its federal funding.



Western State Hospital will no longer receive about $53 million annually in federal funds.



The agency's newly released report details instances of nursing failures that left patients at risk.



Some patients who were supposed to be monitored were ignored, and some didn't receive doctor-ordered care.



Inspectors also discovered that the 800-plus bed psychiatric hospital continues to be a fire hazard.



Cheryl Strange, the head of the Department of Social and Health Services, says they plan to fix the problems.

