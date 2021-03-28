Federal help on the way for thousands of Oregonians in need of health insurance

Under the American Rescue Plan, more than 51,000 Oregonians become eligible for tax credits to help pay for health plans and another 7,400 qualify for free coverage.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal assistance is on the way for tens of thousands of Oregonians in need of health insurance.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion economic relief package Congress passed earlier this month, more than 51,000 Oregonians become eligible for tax credits to help pay for health plans and another 7,400 qualify for free coverage.

Susan Nielsen with Regence, an Oregon-based health care and insurance provider, said families of four making under $150,000 or individuals making under $76,000 can get subsidies.

"This is a wonderful opportunity," Nielsen said. "There's a whole population of Oregonians who are eligible for coverage who are not taking advantage of it."

She said with more people eligible for affordable or free coverage, everyone stands to gain.

"Does nothing but help us as an entire community to improve the health of all of us," she said.