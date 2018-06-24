PORTLAND, Ore. — The morning after a Sunday demonstration at City Hall by protesters who have shut down a Southwest Portland ICE facility, the Federal Protection Service announced that officers entered the building at 3:30 a.m.

"A joint Department of Homeland Security team of law enforcement officers from the Federal Protection Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered the federal building at 4310 SW Macadam Ave, to secure government property," read the press release.

FPS spokesman Robert Sperling declined to provide further information to KGW.

Demonstrators protested peacefully Sunday at City Hall in Portland to voice their opposition to the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group's Facebook page said it considers ICE's actions "unjust and find their continued operation to be unacceptable."

“I just feel that this is unconscionable, this is not who we are,” said protester Lauren, who asked only her first name be used.

“These policies are abhorrent, they're contrary to all the values we have as Americans,” said protester John Mulvey. “This is a nation of immigrants and it's disgraceful. I mean, people need to stand up.”

Featured speakers at the event included Oregon Sen. Michael Dembrow and reps. Diego Hernandez, Sheri Malstrom and Rob Nosse.

Protesters said what is happening to families is unacceptable. Malstrom said she was a public health nurse for more than 30 years and saw firsthand what happens when children are separated from their parents.

“We know that when children are exposed to trauma, that even if the trauma resolves, all the rest of their lives they suffer adverse physical health, many, many years later,” Malstrom said.

Many agree it is time to reunite families.

“We need to get those kids back to their parents and we also need to quit taking those kids from their parents,” said protester Marie Westlind.

“Our families are being separated, you have no idea the pain they're going through. Their kids are suffering, their kids are hungry, they're going to lose their parents, they're going to lose their language, they're going to lose everything,” said Maria Garcia as she spoke at Sunday’s protest.

Maru Mora was among the speakers at the rally. Mora is an undocumented immigrant and said she has been fighting ICE for many years.

“We're very happy that you're angry — it took you a while though — but the problem that I see is that most people think we want saviors, or we want heroes. No, we don't. We don't want that. We need you to listen,” Mora said.

Those gathered were encouraged not only to listen but also to get involved with organizations already working in the community, and to get out and vote.

“We have to unite,” Garcia said.

“It doesn't have to be like this, we're better than that and we need to get involved and we need to vote,” Lauren said.

“For me it's a moral issue, not just because I come from an immigrant family — I grew up in a mixed status family — but also because if we look at history and what we're doing now to families, and how we're separating, and how we're criminalizing them, it's just morally unjust,” said Rep. Diego Hernandez. “People should just stand up because it's the right thing to do.”

After the speeches, the demonstrators returned to the ICE facility in Portland to continue occupying the building.

