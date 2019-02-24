PORTLAND, Ore. — Fear among and support for Portland’s LGBTQ community is growing in light of rumors of a spike in attacks.

Portland police said they’ve only received one reported case, but advocacy groups say there’s been a rash of assaults, and this weekend they're planning a public meeting to bring the threat into the spotlight.

According to a press release, police say the incident they have on file happened Sunday, Feb. 10, at Southeast 15th Avenue and Morrison Street.

Police said the victim reported an assault, but officers said the victim was intoxicated and may have fallen. Later, they said the victim reached out again to reiterate they were assaulted and that it was, as police called it, a bias attack.

The Bias Crimes Unit is investigating, and the bureau is asking for tips after hearing rumors of a pattern.

According to the Portland Mercury, advocates with the Q Center have taken reports of at least three other violent attacks on LGBTQ people.

They said the victims were afraid to go to police because they worried they wouldn't be believed.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 things to Know Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

At the same time, amid the fear and uncertainty, come signs of support.

At Morehouse Barbers in St. Johns, staff have a sticker reading “Safe Space” posted in the window.

After hearing about the attacks from customers, they also reiterated the message on social media.

Morehouse Barbers Reports of mindless attacks in Portland recently...please know our doors are always open to everyone #loveeachother

“We took matters into our own hands as a shop and said how can we elevate this experience not just for a haircut but to let people know of all walks of life this is a safe space for you,” said barber Lorenzo Rascon.

“We wanted to kind of be there for people, and knowing that we're concerned, there's obviously other people that are concerned, maybe even more than us, and we wanted to be there for them,” added Tyson Stenzel.

The Q Center is making a public statement, too, by planning a town hall about the issue at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art on Northeast Hancock Street.

Mayor Ted Wheeler called attention to the event on Twitter, calling the reports "deeply disturbing".

He said his staff will be there.